Jackson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for engineers who like working with suppliers and launch quality. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Eaton – Corporate Sector Location: Jackson, MI (Detroit Metro, hybrid)

Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year

Type: Full-time

You’ll build up supplier capability for thermoset, thermoplastic, resin, and other chemical-based materials, making sure they can meet current and future demand. This role is heavy on Lean, APQP/PPAP, capacity analysis, and supplier coaching, with up to 50% travel and close work with quality, supply chain, and engineering teams.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Eaton – Corporate Sector Location: Jackson, MI (Detroit Metro, hybrid)

Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year

Type: Full-time

Focused on injection and compression molding, you’ll assess and improve supplier molding processes, tooling, and capacity. If you know polymers, moisture control, molding parameters, and love fixing systemic supplier issues, this is a high-impact role with travel and cross-site collaboration.

Employer: TAC Manufacturing, Inc.

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time

Automotive launch quality role supporting APQP, PPAP, DFMEA/PFMEA, MSA, and control plans for new products like shift levers, steering wheels, and more. Comes with a solid benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 12 paid holidays, PTO) and the chance to lead zero-defect launches for major OEMs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good manufacturing roles in Jackson move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.