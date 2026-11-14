Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Jackson, MI—especially entry‑level and mid‑level patient care. If you’ve got a caring streak and some training, there’s a good mix of hands‑on and support roles open.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Sign-on bonus, hands-on phlebotomy at least 25% of your shift, plus specimen processing and transport. Great fit if you have 6+ months of phlebotomy experience, strong customer service, and want to be the go-to blood draw expert on the unit.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time, 6:00 PM – 6:30 AM

Unit: Orthopedic joint replacement, bariatric & surgical (36 beds)

Orthopedic joint replacement, bariatric & surgical (36 beds) Highlights: Direct patient care under RN supervision—vitals, blood draws, venipuncture, team rounding. Good for those with a Nurse Assistant program, MA background, nursing student experience, or 1+ year similar role who want a busy but close‑knit surgical unit.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time, 6:00 PM – 6:30 AM

Unit: General medical-surgical (64 beds, renal & oncology focus)

General medical-surgical (64 beds, renal & oncology focus) Highlights: Wide variety of diagnoses, low RN turnover, flexible scheduling, and strong team culture. Ideal if you want broad med/surg experience and meet Nurse Assistant / MA / nursing student / 1+ year experience requirements.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Highlights: Work with patients facing addiction, behavioral challenges, or mental health issues in an inpatient setting. Great match if you have 1+ year in behavioral health, EMT, or related college coursework, can safely manage patients, and want to support recovery-focused care.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: 3333 Spring Arbor Rd, Suite 200, Jackson, MI 49203

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:30 AM–5:30 PM , Fri 7:30 AM–4:30 PM

Mon–Thu , Fri Highlights: Clinic role in endocrinology (diabetes, thyroid, hormone-related conditions). You’ll room patients, take histories and vitals, and assist with exams. Best for grads of a Medical Assistant or LPN program (or equivalent experience) with BLS and basic computer skills.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: 3333 Spring Arbor Rd, Suite 200, Jackson, MI 49203

Type: Contingent (as-needed), Day shift

Highlights: Same endocrinology clinic setting, but with contingent status for more flexibility. Good if you meet MA/LPN/EMT/military medical background requirements and want extra hours without a fixed full-time schedule.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Contingent / Non-standard

Highlights: Focus on specimen collection and phlebotomy plus specimen processing and transport. Designed for those with 6+ months phlebotomy experience who want flexible, as‑needed hours instead of a set full-time schedule.

Employer: Thome PACE / Brio Living Services

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Highlights: Support PT/OT with exercises, groups, and outings for older adults—no weekends or major holidays. Great if you have CNA or caregiving experience, enjoy working with seniors, and like steady daytime hours plus benefits and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: LifeWays

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Behind-the-scenes role reviewing and processing behavioral health claims, invoices, and EMR documentation. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Business/Health Admin or similar, enjoy detail work with regulations and contracts, and may have mental health billing or claims experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or different shifts at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.