Jackson’s tech scene is growing, especially around energy and infrastructure. If you’re in IT and want stable work with big impact across Michigan, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy Location: Jackson, MI (hybrid – onsite Mon/Tue/Thu at One Energy Plaza)

(hybrid – onsite at One Energy Plaza) Type: Full-time

Full-time Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship (H-1B, TN, CPT, OPT, STEM OPT) available

Hands-on security role focused on identity, automation, and core security tools (AD/Azure AD, MFA, firewalls, EDR, DLP, etc.). Good fit if you have 2+ years in cybersecurity or related IT and want to deepen your skills while working closely with senior engineers.

Employer: Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy Location: Jackson, MI (hybrid – onsite Mon/Tue/Thu at One Energy Plaza)

(hybrid – onsite at One Energy Plaza) Type: Full-time

Full-time Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship (H-1B, TN, CPT, OPT, STEM OPT) available

Senior-level role leading enterprise data platform architecture across cloud data warehouses, data lakes, lakehouse, and real-time data. Ideal if you have 7+ years in enterprise architecture and want to shape data strategy for analytics, AI, and business decision-making.

Employer: Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy Location: Jackson, MI (hybrid – onsite Mon/Tue/Thu at One Energy Plaza)

(hybrid – onsite at One Energy Plaza) Type: Full-time

Full-time Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship (H-1B, TN, CPT, OPT, STEM OPT) available

Leads cloud architecture strategy across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud. Great for seasoned architects who can drive cloud adoption, app modernization, and governance (IAM, network, DR, FinOps, IaC) at enterprise scale.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.