Jackson’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like face-to-face work, phones, or a mix of both. Here are a few of the best openings around town this week.

Employer: TRUE Community Credit Union

TRUE Community Credit Union Location: Jackson, MI + nearby branches (Brooklyn, Clinton, Grass Lake, Vandercook, Downtown Jackson, Mason, Parma, Parnall, Spring Arbor)

(Brooklyn, Clinton, Grass Lake, Vandercook, Downtown Jackson, Mason, Parma, Parnall, Spring Arbor) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.50/hour

Help members with everyday banking, loans, and account questions while rotating between local branches. Great fit if you’ve worked as a teller, banker, or in retail and want strong benefits plus mileage reimbursement when you travel between locations.

Employer: Dawn Foods

Dawn Foods Location: Jackson, MI (Home Office – hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,470 – $75,710/year + bonus eligible

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, hybrid (3 days in office)

Office-based customer support role handling key accounts, solving order and delivery issues, and mentoring junior reps. Comes with health insurance from Day 1, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and room to grow in a long-standing, family-owned company.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Starting Pay: $18.00/hour with scheduled raises up to $20.00/hour by Year 5

Split your time between running the register and stocking shelves to keep the store running smoothly. Good pick if you want steady part-time hours, fast-paced work, and don’t mind early mornings or lifting up to 45 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s a great way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.