Jackson’s property scene is busy, and hands-on maintenance skills are in demand. If you’re good with tools and like fixing things, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Charger Properties

Charger Properties Location: Jackson, MI (on-site, apartment complex)

(on-site, apartment complex) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, employee discount

Day-to-day upkeep at an apartment community: basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and general repairs. Good fit if you’re motivated, professional, and want to grow your skills while working with a supportive management team.

Employer: NCDG Realty & Property Management

NCDG Realty & Property Management Location: Jackson, MI 49201 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Experience: 2+ years property maintenance required; driver’s license required

Support rental property turns and general maintenance: drywall repair, painting, trim, flooring, light plumbing/electrical, and appliance work. Comes with a company vehicle for work travel and room to grow in a fast-growing property management company.

Employer: Edward Rose & Sons

Edward Rose & Sons Location: Jackson, MI (must live on-site)

(must live on-site) Type: Full-time, standby

Pay: Starting at $22.68 per hour or higher, based on experience

Perks: Rent-free company apartment , bonus opportunities

, bonus opportunities Benefits: Comprehensive package, 401(k) with match, PTO, training, advancement

Requirements: EPA certification (or obtain within 120 days via company-paid training); HVAC experience strongly preferred; valid driver’s license

You’ll handle full-scope apartment maintenance—plumbing, HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, and more—plus respond to after-hours emergencies on a rotation. Strong option if you want a long-term career path and like the idea of living where you work for free.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—maintenance skills are in high demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.