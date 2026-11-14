undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Jackson, MI From $18/hr
Jackson’s property scene is busy, and hands-on maintenance skills are in demand. If you’re good with tools and like fixing things, these local roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician – Apartments
- Employer: Charger Properties
- Location: Jackson, MI (on-site, apartment complex)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, employee discount
Day-to-day upkeep at an apartment community: basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and general repairs. Good fit if you’re motivated, professional, and want to grow your skills while working with a supportive management team.
Skilled Maintenance Helper / Carpenter / Apprentice – Company Vehicle
- Employer: NCDG Realty & Property Management
- Location: Jackson, MI 49201 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off
- Experience: 2+ years property maintenance required; driver’s license required
Support rental property turns and general maintenance: drywall repair, painting, trim, flooring, light plumbing/electrical, and appliance work. Comes with a company vehicle for work travel and room to grow in a fast-growing property management company.
Maintenance Technician – Standby (On-Site Apartment Included)
- Employer: Edward Rose & Sons
- Location: Jackson, MI (must live on-site)
- Type: Full-time, standby
- Pay: Starting at $22.68 per hour or higher, based on experience
- Perks: Rent-free company apartment, bonus opportunities
- Benefits: Comprehensive package, 401(k) with match, PTO, training, advancement
- Requirements: EPA certification (or obtain within 120 days via company-paid training); HVAC experience strongly preferred; valid driver’s license
You’ll handle full-scope apartment maintenance—plumbing, HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, and more—plus respond to after-hours emergencies on a rotation. Strong option if you want a long-term career path and like the idea of living where you work for free.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—maintenance skills are in high demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.