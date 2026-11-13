Jackson’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid choices whether you want to stay local or run long miles. Here are a few strong picks hiring around Jackson, MI.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Jackson, MI (FedEx station, 5 days/week on-site)

(FedEx station, 5 days/week on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.52/hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, day off TBD, hours vary 8:00–19:00

Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, cover different routes, and handle basic customer service. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift 50+ lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and want steady local work with big-company benefits.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Jackson, MI area, running OTR across North America

Based in area, running Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per truck

Extras: Guaranteed minimum $5,000/week worked , most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week , all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, health program, $5,000 referral bonus

, most earn , all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, health program, Requirements: Class A CDL, 2+ years experience, passport required

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. This is a high-earning, lower-mileage OTR gig for experienced team owner operators who want something different from standard freight.

Employer: Crown Industrial Services, Inc.

Location: Jackson, MI (some trips to Ypsilanti, MI)

(some trips to Ypsilanti, MI) Type: Part-time (20–40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Local routes only, no OTR

Local routes only, Benefits: Paid sick time, 401(k) match, EAP, employee discounts, career growth in a long-standing, family-owned company

Run local semi-truck routes hauling materials for industrial and manufacturing customers. Good for drivers who want home daily, steady hours, and a team-focused, growing company with room to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—details like shifts and routes can be flexible once you talk to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.