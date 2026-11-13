Jackson has a steady need for security pros right now, with flexible shifts and options for both part-time and seasonal work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and being the calm in an emergency, these could be a good fit.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour

Experience: No prior experience required (veterans and prior security/fire/Corrections/law enforcement encouraged to apply)

No prior experience required (veterans and prior security/fire/Corrections/law enforcement encouraged to apply) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid sick days, short-term disability

Work Thursday–Saturday on various shifts, helping protect client sites through patrols, access control, and strong customer service. Great if you want steady hours, solid training, and room to grow in private security.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $17.60/hour

Experience: No prior experience required (veterans and prior security/fire/Corrections/law enforcement encouraged to apply)

No prior experience required (veterans and prior security/fire/Corrections/law enforcement encouraged to apply) Benefits: Paid sick days

Seasonal role watching over construction-related sites on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays across 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts. Good pick if you want extra income on weekends and like active work with patrols, access control, and emergency response.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.