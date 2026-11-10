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Jackson
💰 Free JPD turkey drive‑thru for Jackson residents Nov. 18
5 days ago
💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive‑thru for Jackson residents
Jackson police officers are giving out free frozen turkeys to help local families this Thanksgiving.
Come to 128 West Ganson, Jackson, MI 49201 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
Details:
- Who: Jackson residents only
- Cost: Free
- No sign up needed
- Drive‑thru only – stay in your vehicle
- Route: Enter the James J. Keeley Park parking lot from Blackstone St and exit onto Ganson St
- Turkeys come with safe cooking instructions
Just drive in, follow the signs and officers’ directions, and they’ll load a turkey into your car.
More Info: Calendar • JPD TURKEY GIVEAWAY
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