💰 Free JPD turkey drive‑thru for Jackson residents Nov. 18

💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive‑thru for Jackson residents

Jackson police officers are giving out free frozen turkeys to help local families this Thanksgiving.

Come to 128 West Ganson, Jackson, MI 49201 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

Details:

Who: Jackson residents only

Cost: Free

Free No sign up needed

Drive‑thru only – stay in your vehicle

– stay in your vehicle Route: Enter the James J. Keeley Park parking lot from Blackstone St and exit onto Ganson St

Enter the parking lot from and exit onto Turkeys come with safe cooking instructions

Just drive in, follow the signs and officers’ directions, and they’ll load a turkey into your car.