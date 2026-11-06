🛒 Jackson, MI Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jackson’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid part-time and full-time options. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying on your feet (or on the phone), these are worth a look.

Employer: TRUE Community Credit Union

TRUE Community Credit Union Location: Jackson, MI (remote member support)

Type: Part-time (up to 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.35 – $22.76 per hour

Help members by phone, chat, email, and video banking with their accounts and digital tools. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of customer service, are tech-comfortable, and want strong benefits like PTO, holidays, 401(k), pension, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement in a limited part-time schedule.

Employer: TRUE Community Credit Union

TRUE Community Credit Union Location: Jackson, MI (remote member support)

Type: Part-time (about 26–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.35 – $22.76 per hour

Similar role with more weekly hours, helping members with transactions and digital banking while building long-term relationships. Comes with PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k), pension, gym and tuition reimbursement, and is ideal if you want steady part-time hours and room to grow in financial services.

Employer: Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Listed as Full-time , schedule about 24 hrs/week, 3rd shift

Listed as , schedule about Pay: $13.75 – $14.50 per hour

Overnight front desk role greeting guests, answering phones, handling payments, and keeping the lobby tidy. Good for night owls with basic computer skills and prior customer service who want hotel discounts, a flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan's Heartland

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Work in a store with no late nights (10am–8pm most days, shorter Sundays), helping customers, stocking and rotating merchandise, and handling sales. Includes store discounts, partner retailer discounts, and financial coaching, and is a solid fit if you like a team setting and staying active on the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.