🚌 Jackson, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Routes

Jackson’s trucking and driving scene is busy right now, with solid local and OTR options. If you’ve got a clean record and like life on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle around local client sites, stocking vending machines and coolers, collecting cash, and keeping machines clean and working. No CDL needed, just a valid license, 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, and enjoy talking with customers. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, paid vacations/holidays, and training.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Jackson, MI (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—a niche OTR gig tied to the entertainment world. Team owner-operators get all miles paid, detention pay, fuel price guarantee (~$1.60/gal after surcharge), paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 referral bonus. Requires CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, and a passport.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$85,000 per year (average)

Run local shuttle routes moving empty and full trailers between warehouses and yards—home every day, working Sunday–Thursday nights (3–5 pm dispatch). Needs CDL A with Doubles endorsement, 12 months’ experience, clean MVR, and ability to handle freight up to 60–90 lbs. Offers Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and growth in food distribution.

If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.