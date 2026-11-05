🚔 Jackson, MI Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jackson has a steady need for security pros right now, with flexible shifts and options for both seasonal and part-time work. Good fit if you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping sites safe.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $17.60/hour

Schedule: Various days ( Friday–Sunday ), 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts

Various days ( ), Benefits: Paid sick days

No experience needed, and military vets or folks with public safety backgrounds are encouraged to apply. You’ll patrol a construction site, control access, respond to emergencies, and be a visible security presence—great if you want extra income on weekends and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Part-time (up to ~39 hours some weeks)

(up to ~39 hours some weeks) Pay: $17/hour

Schedule: Thursday–Saturday, all shifts

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid sick days, short-term disability

This role is steady part-time work guarding building areas, checking IDs, doing foot/vehicle patrols, and helping in emergencies. Good option if you want benefits with part-time hours and like a mix of customer service and security work.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.