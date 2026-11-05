🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Jackson, MI

Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home health to hospital roles. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are a few solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Brio Living Services / Thome PACE

Brio Living Services / Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time, exempt (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs, 8am–4:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll work with a geriatric population, doing assessments, Plans of Care, gait training, and group exercise to keep participants independent. Strong perks here: 6 weeks flexible time off, paid holidays, medical/vision/dental, retirement plan, tuition help up to $3,000 per semester, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home health LPN role focused on adult and geriatric patients in their homes, using the full nursing process under an RN’s supervision. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, driving between visits, and being part of a large system with strong training and quality standards.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Jackson, MI (Hospital + Women’s Clinic)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Busy OB/GYN team role with both clinic and hospital work: prenatal/postpartum care, routine GYN, triage, vaginal deliveries, and assisting C-sections. Expect rotating day/evening/midnight shifts, 12–24 hour call, and managing 20–25 clinic patients per day.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Jackson, MI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,513 per week (based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipends per agency details)

Travel Surg Tech role with day-one medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, and more. Nice option if you want to test out Jackson, build OR experience, and keep travel flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.