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Jackson

🐶 Friendly Jackson Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes

2 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend in Jackson, MI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Jackson County Animal Shelter for someone to give them a second chance and a loving home.

Bruno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V11IP_1Gmuqiba00
  • Breed: Australian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
  • Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (517) 788-4464

Bruno is a handsome young mix of two smart, working breeds. With his striking white and brown coat, he’s sure to turn heads on walks. As a younger dog, he’ll likely enjoy plenty of exercise, training, and time with his people.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kylo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Indz4_1Gmuqiba00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (517) 788-4464

Kylo is a sleek black adult boy with a great mix of Lab and Cattle Dog in his background. This blend often means a dog who enjoys staying active and learning new things. If you like walks, playtime, and training, Kylo could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Kylo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Daisy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aziZZ_1Gmuqiba00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Size: Medium mix
  • Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (517) 788-4464

Daisy is a lovely black-and-white medium mixed-breed girl. As an adult, she’s likely past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. Her classic coloring and medium size make her a great fit for many homes.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jackson, MI, consider visiting the Jackson County Animal Shelter or calling (517) 788-4464 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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