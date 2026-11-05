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🐶 Friendly Jackson Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a loyal friend in Jackson, MI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Jackson County Animal Shelter for someone to give them a second chance and a loving home.
Bruno
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 788-4464
Bruno is a handsome young mix of two smart, working breeds. With his striking white and brown coat, he’s sure to turn heads on walks. As a younger dog, he’ll likely enjoy plenty of exercise, training, and time with his people.
👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kylo
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 788-4464
Kylo is a sleek black adult boy with a great mix of Lab and Cattle Dog in his background. This blend often means a dog who enjoys staying active and learning new things. If you like walks, playtime, and training, Kylo could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Kylo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Size: Medium mix
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 788-4464
Daisy is a lovely black-and-white medium mixed-breed girl. As an adult, she’s likely past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. Her classic coloring and medium size make her a great fit for many homes.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jackson, MI, consider visiting the Jackson County Animal Shelter or calling (517) 788-4464 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.