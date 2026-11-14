Looking for a smart, well-trained dog to join your family? These pups in Jackson, LA have had special training and are now hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Labradoodle mix

Poodle (Standard) / Labradoodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pen Pals, LA Emergency Pet Shelter

Phone: (225) 634-6051

Mr Bernard is described as a great dog with a lot of past narcotic training. He did not pass final certification, but he is well versed in many fields and will do best with an adopter who has a lot of handling experience and enjoys working with a smart, driven dog.

👉 Meet Mr Bernard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog

Catahoula Leopard Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Special note: Deaf; hears some tones but not complete words

Deaf; hears some tones but not complete words Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pen Pals, LA Emergency Pet Shelter

Phone: (225) 634-6051

Checkers has had a lot of narcotic training and knows hand commands. He was pulled from certification after failing his final hearing test, so he needs a home with experience and someone ready to communicate mainly through visual cues and hand signals. He has had a lot of hands-on training and is looking for a patient, committed person.

👉 Meet Checkers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pen Pals, LA Emergency Pet Shelter

Phone: (225) 634-6051

Beaux is a handsome adult Golden Retriever with a rich red-gold coat and white markings. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who loves this classic, loyal breed and is ready to give him a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Beaux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pen Pals, LA Emergency Pet Shelter

Phone: (225) 634-6051

Rouxben is a great dog who started his training in a prison dog program and even qualified as a narcotic dog. He can be a bit aloof on call back, but he’s described as a couch potato who loves cartoons, sunny days, and a soft bed. He is not a hunting dog, but he does enjoy watching others swim. If you want a relaxed companion with solid training, Rouxben could be your guy.

👉 Meet Rouxben and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pen Pals, LA Emergency Pet Shelter

Phone: (225) 634-6051

Pickles is a beautiful, picture-perfect Lab who knows basic commands and plays well with others. He is easy to care for and is currently in the prison dog program, where he’s getting extra training. He is also house trained, making him a great choice for someone wanting a young dog who already has good manners.

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Jackson, LA, please consider visiting Pen Pals, LA Emergency Pet Shelter or calling (225) 634-6051 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.