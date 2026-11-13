Jackson’s healthcare scene is small but mighty right now, with solid state benefits and flexible behavioral health roles on the table. If you’re licensed (or almost there) and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System (via LDH – Office of State Healthcare Facilities )

Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System (via ) Location: Jackson, LA (Dietary Services Department at ELMHS)

(Dietary Services Department at ELMHS) Salary: $3,720 – $6,703 monthly

Type: Classified, Probational or Promotional

Deadline: 11/26/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Work as a Registered Dietitian Applicant, Registered Dietitian, or Registered Dietitian Specialist supporting adults in a psychiatric hospital setting. You’ll lead nutrition care plans, manage food costs and inventory, educate patients and staff, and join quality improvement efforts—plus get full state benefits, paid holidays, retirement options, and parental leave. Provisional Louisiana dietitian/nutritionist license required.

Note: The Nunez Community College posting links back to this same ELMHS role, so it’s one position with several entry levels.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Jackson, LA (community-based; home, school, and community settings)

(community-based; home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Join a BCBA-owned ABA organization focused on families impacted by autism. You’ll run FBAs, design and oversee behavior plans, supervise RBTs and assistants, and collaborate with families across settings. Highlights include flexible scheduling, competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and free CEUs. Active BCBA or BCaBA certification required, plus ability to travel to client locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers multiple levels and paths to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.