Jackson’s mental health campus is busy and hiring, especially for folks who love direct client work and quality improvement. If you’ve got social services or social work experience, there are a couple of strong state roles to check out.

Employer: Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System (ELMHS) / LDH – Office of State Healthcare Facilities

Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System (ELMHS) / Location: Jackson, LA

Salary: $3,720 – $6,703 monthly (SER $27.20/hour , plus $2.00–$5.00/hour longevity pay)

(SER , plus longevity pay) Type: Full-time, Classified, Probational or Promotional

Lead quality-focused counseling work in the Total Quality Management (TQM) department. You’ll run competency restoration groups, support substance use education and relapse prevention, review documentation, and help keep care aligned with standards and regulations. Requires significant social services experience or a degree plus experience; no Civil Service test score needed.

Employer: Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System (ELMHS)

Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System (ELMHS) Location: Jackson, LA

Salary (SER): $23.75/hour (Social Worker 1) $25.42/hour (Social Worker 2) $27.20/hour (Social Worker 3) $29.10/hour (Social Worker 4) Longevity Pay: starts at $2.00/hour physically worked

Type: Full-time, Probational or Promotional

Hands-on social work with adult patients: assessments, discharge and aftercare planning, housing and placement, and group/individual treatment. Open to LMSW, LCSW, or CSW with a master’s in social work, and can be filled at levels 1–4 depending on your experience. No Civil Service test score required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—both postings can sometimes be used to fill future openings at ELMHS.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.