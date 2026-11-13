Jackson’s state hospital campus is busy and hiring for hands-on roles that keep the buildings safe and the grounds looking good. If you like physical work, tools, and steady routines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nunez Community College / ELMHS (Eastern LA Mental Health System)

Nunez Community College / (Eastern LA Mental Health System) Location: Jackson, LA

Salary: Not listed (eligible for facility longevity premium pay starting at $1.00/hour worked )

Not listed (eligible for ) Type: Probational or Promotional, full-time state role

Work in the housekeeping department at a secure behavioral health hospital. You’ll handle daily cleaning, floor care, and biohazard cleanup, and may serve as a lead over entry-level custodians. No experience or training required, and the job can be filled as Custodian 1, 2, or 3 depending on your background.

Employer: LDH – Office of State Healthcare Facilities / ELMHS

Location: Jackson, LA

Salary: $3,186 – $5,734 monthly

Type: Classified, Probational or Promotional

Run and maintain the ELMHS boiler room with two 500-horsepower natural gas boilers. You’ll monitor water levels, adjust airflow, add chemicals, do preventive maintenance, and keep detailed logbooks. Requires 1 year of experience or training with large stationary engines or mechanical equipment; EPA refrigerant certification is needed if you’ll handle refrigerants. Comes with state benefits like insurance, paid holidays, leave, and retirement options.

Employer: Nunez Community College / ELMHS

Nunez Community College / Location: Jackson, LA

Salary: Not listed (same role as above, different posting)

Not listed (same role as above, different posting) Type: Probational or Promotional

Another posting for the same Operating Engineer 1–2 role in the ELMHS Maintenance Department. If you have boiler or mechanical experience and like hands-on work, this is a solid state job with clear duties and career progression.

Employer: Nunez Community College / ELMHS

Nunez Community College / Location: Jackson, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: WAE (as-needed), up to 1,245 hours in 12 months

Great if you want flexible, part-time style hours in maintenance. You’ll help keep hospital buildings and grounds in shape: mowing, trimming, and also basic plumbing, carpentry, electrical, HVAC/refrigeration, and painting. Needs 1 year of related experience/training or 6 semester hours in construction/engineering fields, plus a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.