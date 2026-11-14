Jackson’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles that keep production moving. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: MasterBrand, Inc.

MasterBrand, Inc. Location: Jackson, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Shift: 1st shift, Mon–Thu, 7:00am–5:30pm

Work in a fast-paced cabinet manufacturing plant assembling cabinets and parts. Training is provided, benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO, holidays) start day 1, and you’ll be cross-trained on different production tasks.

Employer: MasterBrand, Inc.

MasterBrand, Inc. Location: Jackson, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another assembler role with MasterBrand, working on residential cabinets in a large production facility. Good fit if you like hands-on work and want to grow skills in a stable manufacturing company.

Employer: Not listed (automotive injection molding & paint facility)

Not listed (automotive injection molding & paint facility) Location: Jackson, GA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $55,000–$60,000 per year

Maintain and improve injection molding and paint equipment, handling preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs on mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and automated systems. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off; ideal if you have 1–3+ years of automotive maintenance experience.

Employer: Elevate Operating Solutions, LLC (EOS)

Location: Jackson, GA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Lead the maintenance team at an automotive components plant, focusing on uptime, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting robots, PLCs, and other systems. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO, and is a strong step up if you have 3–5+ years of automotive maintenance experience and want leadership duties.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.