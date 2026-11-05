🍽️ Jackson, GA Food Service Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles

Jackson’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring leaders to keep things running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work and helping teams shine, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Company

Pilot Company Location: Jackson, GA

Jackson, GA Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.20 – $21.10 per hour

Lead the hot deli area at a busy travel center, keeping food fresh, the space clean, and guests happy. This role is great if you have food service experience and want solid perks like fuel discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and weekly pay.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: Jackson, GA

Jackson, GA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay, especially for night and overnight shifts (exact rate not listed)

Run shifts, coach crew members, and keep things safe, clean, and fast for guests. This is a fit if you’re 18+, have some leadership or restaurant/retail experience, and want strong benefits like free meals on duty, paid time off, tuition assistance, free bachelor’s degree and high school diploma programs, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: Jackson, GA

Jackson, GA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as great pay with growth potential)

Step up to manage key areas like Kitchen (food quality, speed, safety, food cost) or People (hiring, training, scheduling, and crew motivation). Ideal if you’re 18+ with prior management experience and want long-term growth plus benefits like tuition help, free degree programs, paid time off, free meals on duty, and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill leadership roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.