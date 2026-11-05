🔧 Jackson, GA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Shifts

Jackson’s industrial side is busy right now, and a lot of that growth shows up in building and grounds roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings in Jackson, GA are worth a look.

Employer: Quanex

Quanex Location: Jackson, GA

Jackson, GA Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 10pm–6am)

Pay: $34–$40/hr + shift differential + bonus potential

Keep the plant running strong by doing preventative maintenance, repairs, and automation work (PLCs, HMIs, drives, up to 480V). This role pays very well for the area and comes with solid benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition help, and training. Text or call (346) 547-5542 to apply.

Employer: Bonduelle Americas

Bonduelle Americas Location: Jackson, GA

Jackson, GA Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Fri, 10pm–8am, some day-shift flexibility)

Pay: Not listed

Lead the overnight sanitation crew in a fresh-cut produce plant, making sure equipment and production areas are cleaned, sanitized, and ready for startup. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience, know food safety (HACCP, GMPs, SSOPs, allergen control), and don’t mind a cold (36–38°F), wet environment with some lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: CBRE Government & Defense Services

CBRE Government & Defense Services Location: Jackson, GA, US

Jackson, GA, US Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (7am–7:30pm), every other weekend off

Pay: Minimum $17.50/hr + benefits

Handle daily floor care—sweeping, mopping, stripping, refinishing, vacuuming, and running floor machines in a busy facility. You’ll need 1+ year floor tech experience, sit-down forklift experience (required), and be comfortable with physical work and cleaning chemicals. Comes with a range of medical, well-being, financial, and incentive benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work in Jackson.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.