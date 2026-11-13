The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will be closed on Monday, November 16 and Tuesday, November 17, with normal business hours resuming on Wednesday, November 18; during the closure, background checks, fingerprinting, Concealed Carry License services, Sheriff Sales, and registry-related services will not be available, though records requests may still be emailed to kdavis@jacksonso.org. Starting Wednesday, 11/18/26, administrative services including records requests, fingerprinting and background checks, and Concealed Carry Handgun License services will temporarily move to 317 Broadway Street, Jackson, Ohio (former Bellisio administrative building at the corner of Water Street and Broadway Street, behind the sheriff’s office and municipal courthouse). The lobby at 350 Portsmouth Street will stay open for speaking with a deputy, registry-related services, commissary services, and jail-related business.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Office