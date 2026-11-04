📢 Fill the Freezer adds nearly 22,000 lbs of meat to SE Ohio pantries

💰 Nearly 22,000 pounds of pork are headed to local food pantries across Southeast Ohio thanks to this year’s Fill the Freezer campaign.

Livestock buyers and community members donated hogs, which were processed into 21,995 pounds of meat for neighbors facing food insecurity:

Jackson County: 2,400 pounds

2,400 pounds Gallia County: 5,292 pounds

5,292 pounds Perry County: 11,550 pounds

11,550 pounds Hocking County: 2,753 pounds

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) runs the campaign with local community foundations, and the SE Ohio Foodbank stores, inspects, and distributes the meat to hunger relief agencies and food pantries.

If you or someone you know needs help with food, check with local pantries in these counties that are supplied by the SE Ohio Foodbank—they’ll be receiving this donated meat to share with the community.