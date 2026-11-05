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Jackson County

📅 Community breakfast on Jackson County initiatives Nov. 17

3 days ago
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📅 Community breakfast: learn how Jackson County is growing and changing

Join neighbors for a Community Breakfast on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:30 AM at 128 W Ganson St, Jackson, MI 49201.

Hosted by The Jackson Community Foundation, this event will share:

  • Community impact and success stories
  • Partnerships that are creating positive change
  • Current initiatives and future opportunities
  • Ways people and groups are working together to strengthen Jackson County

If you’re curious about what’s happening locally or looking for ways to get involved, this is a good chance to learn more and connect with others over breakfast.

More Info: Calendar • COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

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