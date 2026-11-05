📅 Community breakfast on Jackson County initiatives Nov. 17

📅 Community breakfast: learn how Jackson County is growing and changing

Join neighbors for a Community Breakfast on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:30 AM at 128 W Ganson St, Jackson, MI 49201.

Hosted by The Jackson Community Foundation, this event will share:

Community impact and success stories

Partnerships that are creating positive change

that are creating positive change Current initiatives and future opportunities

Ways people and groups are working together to strengthen Jackson County

If you’re curious about what’s happening locally or looking for ways to get involved, this is a good chance to learn more and connect with others over breakfast.