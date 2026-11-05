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Jackson County
📅 Community breakfast on Jackson County initiatives Nov. 17
3 days ago
📅 Community breakfast: learn how Jackson County is growing and changing
Join neighbors for a Community Breakfast on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:30 AM at 128 W Ganson St, Jackson, MI 49201.
Hosted by The Jackson Community Foundation, this event will share:
- Community impact and success stories
- Partnerships that are creating positive change
- Current initiatives and future opportunities
- Ways people and groups are working together to strengthen Jackson County
If you’re curious about what’s happening locally or looking for ways to get involved, this is a good chance to learn more and connect with others over breakfast.
More Info: Calendar • COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
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