Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Jackson Citizen Patriot

    Residents won’t be asked to help cover Jackson’s $1.2M portion of street reconstruction

    By Mitchell Kukulka,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Kristen Reynolds Herman
    2d ago
    So am I and the rest of the residents on my street going to get a refund for the assessment we had to pay?
    Dena Weese
    2d ago
    Why can't the Businesses along Lansing Ave get the Road Reconstruction free instead of asking someone who doesn't make that kind of money to pay for it!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    U.P. historic state park with 2 Lake Superior lighthouses to get new long-range plan
    Jackson Citizen Patriot2 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA4 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy