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Jackson Center

NHS meeting at Jackson Center High School Nov. 12, 2026

5 days ago
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📅 NHS meeting at Jackson Center High School

There will be an NHS Meeting on Thursday, 11/12/2026 from 7:15 AM to 7:45 AM.

  • Who: National Honor Society students (high school event)
  • Where: Mrs. Harris’ room H219, Jackson Center High School, 204 Linden St, Jackson Center, OH

If you’re in NHS, plan to arrive a little early before school and head straight to Room H219 for the meeting.

More Info: Event Details

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