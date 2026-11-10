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Jackson Center
NHS meeting at Jackson Center High School Nov. 12, 2026
5 days ago
📅 NHS meeting at Jackson Center High School
There will be an NHS Meeting on Thursday, 11/12/2026 from 7:15 AM to 7:45 AM.
- Who: National Honor Society students (high school event)
- Where: Mrs. Harris’ room H219, Jackson Center High School, 204 Linden St, Jackson Center, OH
If you’re in NHS, plan to arrive a little early before school and head straight to Room H219 for the meeting.
More Info: Event Details
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