NHS meeting at Jackson Center High School Nov. 12, 2026

📅 NHS meeting at Jackson Center High School

There will be an NHS Meeting on Thursday, 11/12/2026 from 7:15 AM to 7:45 AM.

Who: National Honor Society students (high school event)

National Honor Society students (high school event) Where: Mrs. Harris’ room H219, Jackson Center High School, 204 Linden St, Jackson Center, OH

If you’re in NHS, plan to arrive a little early before school and head straight to Room H219 for the meeting.