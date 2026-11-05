📅 Fall Play “Check Please” at Jackson Center High School

Jackson Center Local Schools is hosting its fall play, “Check Please,” on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The performance will take place in the Cafetorium at Jackson Center High School, 204 Linden St, Jackson Center, OH.

This is part of the school’s Fine Arts Events. Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come out and support the students on stage.

You can add the event to Google or your calendar directly from the school’s event page so you don’t forget.