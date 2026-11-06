🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jacksboro

Looking for a four-legged friend in Jacksboro, TN? These sweet dogs at Campbell County Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Small)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Campbell County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 566-8018

Esbat is a young black Lab mix pup who’s just starting life and needs a family to help him grow up safe and loved. As a small mixed-breed Lab puppy, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Esbat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Small)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Campbell County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 566-8018

Mabon is a black Lab mix baby girl with a bright future ahead of her. She’s small now, full of puppy potential, and ready for someone who can guide her with gentle training and love.

👉 Meet Mabon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Campbell County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 566-8018

Koa is a medium-sized adult Lab mix with a sleek black coat. He’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good fit for someone wanting a more settled dog who’s ready to enjoy walks, yard time, and couch cuddles.

👉 Meet Koa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Beagle

Jack Russell Terrier / Beagle Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Campbell County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 566-8018

Jill is a lovely tan Jack Russell Terrier/Beagle mix. As an adult dog, she’s ready to share her life with someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and a loyal companion by their side.

👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Jacksboro, TN, please consider visiting Campbell County Animal Shelter or calling (423) 566-8018 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.