Jackpot’s casino restaurants are hiring steady full-time help right now. If you like a fast pace, night shifts, and working around food and guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cactus Petes Resort Casino (PENN Entertainment)

Cactus Petes Resort Casino (PENN Entertainment) Location: Jackpot, NV

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $12.00/hr

Front-of-house role greeting and seating guests, running the wait list, and handling payments on the POS. Good fit if you’re friendly, like talking with people, and can keep calm when it’s busy.

Employer: Cactus Petes Resort Casino (PENN Entertainment)

Cactus Petes Resort Casino (PENN Entertainment) Location: Jackpot, NV

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $19.50/hr

Lead the stewarding team that keeps all kitchens clean and running smoothly. You’ll schedule staff, train new stewards, oversee dish machines and sanitation, and help with banquets and special events.

Employer: Cactus Petes Resort Casino (PENN Entertainment)

Cactus Petes Resort Casino (PENN Entertainment) Location: Jackpot, NV

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.50/hr

Back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, cleaning kitchen areas, and keeping supplies stocked. This is active, physical work and a solid entry point if you’re 17+ and want to get into casino food service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, duties, and benefits so you can see if it fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.