Ixonia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several shops looking for hands-on help. If you like working with machines and metal, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Ixonia, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run spinning machines that turn tubing into tapers and complex shapes. Good fit if you like precise work, setting up tooling, checking measurements, and keeping equipment running safely.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Ixonia, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate metal-spinning machines, set up tooling, and finish parts to tight specs. This role is hands-on with metal, with a focus on accuracy, safety, and routine machine care.

Employer: K & S Manufacturing

Location: Ixonia, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2pm–12am)

Salary: Not listed (includes 2nd shift differential)

Light production work in a 100% air-conditioned metal fab shop. You’ll pull parts from cut sheets, grind and sort them, use basic gauges, and help with final inspection on a growing 2nd-shift team.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.