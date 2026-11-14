Ivyland’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with tools, staying active, and seeing what you build, these are worth a look.

Employer: Havis, Inc.

Havis, Inc. Location: Ivyland, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Up to $24/hr

Build vehicle accessories at a steady daytime schedule, using hand tools and working from drawings and work orders. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can stand for long periods, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) at a growing manufacturer.

Employer: Havis, Inc.

Havis, Inc. Location: Ivyland, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Up to $24/hr

Run plastic molding machines, check parts for defects, and keep production moving in a clean, organized shop. Great if you like machine work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want weekday hours with the same strong Havis benefits package.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Location: Ivyland, PA (Milton Roy – Ivyland site)

(Milton Roy – Ivyland site) Type: Full-time, on-site

Assemble and inspect industrial equipment using hand and power tools in a climate-controlled plant. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee stock grant) plus a strong focus on training, promotion from within, and regular employee appreciation events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good 1st-shift spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.