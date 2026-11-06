🚧 Several Skilled Trades Openings in Iva, SC Construction

Construction work is hopping in Iva, SC right now, especially on the industrial side. If you’ve got solid tools and field experience, there are several steady, full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Iva, SC

Iva, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Combo Pipe Welder on heavy industrial projects, welding carbon and stainless pipe in all positions with 100% x-ray inspection. Ideal if you have 3+ years industrial pipe welding, can pass a 6G GTAW/SMAW test, and are comfortable with long shifts, heights, and tight spaces.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Iva, SC (near Anderson, SC )

Iva, SC (near ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman Pipefitter role handling butt weld, threaded, and socket weld pipe, valves, hangers, and rigging on heavy industrial work. Best fit for someone with 4+ years field pipefitting, strong blueprint reading and construction math, and their own tools.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Iva, SC

Iva, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman Mechanical Millwright installing, aligning, and maintaining industrial machinery, pumps, turbines, gearboxes, and conveyors. They’re looking for 4+ years millwright experience plus 5 years with steam turbine systems, strong rigging skills, and the ability to read detailed drawings.

Employer: Sundt Construction

Location: Iva, SC

Iva, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Market competitive, paid weekly (exact amount not listed)

Millwright role doing equipment setting, alignment, and maintenance on industrial/commercial projects. Sundt is 100% employee-owned and offers weekly pay, bonus eligibility, ESOP & 401(k), health coverage starting day one, and flexible time off, with levels from about 3+ years up to 6+ years experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the projects are hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.