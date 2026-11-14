Ithaca’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands and local services all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Category: Client service / front desk

You’ll be the first smile clients see when they bring in their pets—answering phones, booking appointments, taking payments, and keeping the lobby and rooms tidy. Good fit if you’re organized, love animals, and can work evenings and weekends. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick days, 401(k), and pet discounts.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position. Apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5240

Location: 135 Fairgrounds Memorial Pkwy, Ithaca, NY 14850

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$31/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

(plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives) Shifts: Opening, Morning

You’ll keep carts clean and ready, bring them in from the lot, and help keep the front of the store looking good—this is an active, outdoor-friendly job in all weather. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $21.25–$26.56/hour (estimated range)

(estimated range) Category: Retail leadership / merchandising

Lead the overnight team to stock shelves, set up displays, and get the club ready for morning shoppers, sometimes serving as Manager on Duty. Good for someone with retail or warehouse experience who’s comfortable with forklifts, physical work, and flexible shifts. Benefits include weekly pay, health coverage options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and free BJ’s memberships.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Ithaca retail tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.