undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Ithaca NY admin jobs with multiple hospital openings
Ithaca’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and a few front‑desk and unit roles are open with solid pay and room to grow. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.
Patient Service Specialist – Gastroenterology (Full Time)
- Employer: Guthrie
- Location: Ithaca, NY (Triphammer GI)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8–5
- Pay: $17.34 – $23.96/hour, based on experience
Front‑office role in a busy GI clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, checking insurance, and keeping the day running smoothly. Comes with competitive pay, health coverage, PTO from day one, retirement with employer contributions, tuition help, and growth opportunities in a large healthcare system.
Dining Assistant / Unit Clerk – Nutritional Services (Part Time)
- Employer: Cayuga Medical Center / Arnot Health
- Location: Arnot Ogden Medical Center (Ithaca area)
- Department: Nutritional Services
- Type: Part-time (20 hours/week), Mon–Sun rotation
- Pay: $17.84 – $24.23/hour
Clerical support on a hospital unit: greeting visitors, handling charts, phones, admissions, and discharges for Nutritional Services. Good fit if you want steady hours, hospital experience, and solid hourly pay without a full 40‑hour week.
Unit Clerk – Float (Full Time)
- Employer: Cayuga Medical Center / Arnot Health
- Location: Arnot Ogden Medical Center (Ithaca area)
- Department: Float
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), Mon–Sun rotation
- Pay: $17.84 – $24.23/hour
Hospital unit clerk role that “floats” to different departments, handling visitor check‑in, phones, orders, and patient admissions/discharges. Great if you like variety, learning different units, and want full‑time hours with benefits‑eligible pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.