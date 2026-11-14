Ithaca’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and a few front‑desk and unit roles are open with solid pay and room to grow. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Guthrie

Guthrie Location: Ithaca, NY (Triphammer GI)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8–5

Pay: $17.34 – $23.96/hour, based on experience

Front‑office role in a busy GI clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, checking insurance, and keeping the day running smoothly. Comes with competitive pay, health coverage, PTO from day one, retirement with employer contributions, tuition help, and growth opportunities in a large healthcare system.

Employer: Cayuga Medical Center / Arnot Health

Location: Arnot Ogden Medical Center (Ithaca area)

Department: Nutritional Services

Nutritional Services Type: Part-time (20 hours/week), Mon–Sun rotation

Pay: $17.84 – $24.23/hour

Clerical support on a hospital unit: greeting visitors, handling charts, phones, admissions, and discharges for Nutritional Services. Good fit if you want steady hours, hospital experience, and solid hourly pay without a full 40‑hour week.

Employer: Cayuga Medical Center / Arnot Health

Location: Arnot Ogden Medical Center (Ithaca area)

Department: Float

Float Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), Mon–Sun rotation

Pay: $17.84 – $24.23/hour

Hospital unit clerk role that “floats” to different departments, handling visitor check‑in, phones, orders, and patient admissions/discharges. Great if you like variety, learning different units, and want full‑time hours with benefits‑eligible pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.