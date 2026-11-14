Healthcare hiring around Ithaca, NY is steady right now, with good options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Visionworks of America Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $25.50/hour (union role, incentive pay and overtime opportunities)

This role supports eye doctors with pre-exam testing, patient intake, and contact lens training. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of healthcare or optical experience, like detailed work, and want steady hours in a clinic/retail setting.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour

Hands-on pharmacy role with an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that can lead to PTCB certification. Great entry point into healthcare if you’re okay with flexible hours (evenings/weekends) and want strong customer contact plus clear training steps.

Employer: Guthrie

Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shifts

Pay: $22.24 – $34.70/hour

Perks: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision starting the 1st of the month after hire, PTO from Day 1, tuition reimbursement up to $7,500/year, 403(b) with match

Clinic-based LPN role in urology, Monday–Friday with no weekends and no holidays. You’ll room patients, give injections, assist with minor procedures, and help keep exam rooms and instruments ready.

Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for a local medical center)

Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time, on-site, day shift (FLEX)

Pay: $40 – $59/hour

Requires graduation from a radiation oncology technology program, ARRT certification, and a NY L.R.T license. You’ll deliver radiation treatments, position patients, run imaging/treatment equipment, and monitor side effects as part of an oncology team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.