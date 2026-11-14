💰 Track your Ithaca water use and avoid surprise bills

The City of Ithaca is reminding water customers to sign up for the Ithaca Consumer Water Portal, available 24/7 from any device with internet.

With the portal, you can:

See your water use in clear charts and graphs

Monitor multiple properties under one account

under one account Set out-of-town alerts to catch possible leaks

to catch possible leaks Create usage thresholds to stick to a water budget and prevent unexpected bills

To register, go to the Ithaca Consumer Water Portal and have your water bill ready. You’ll need your account number and either your full name or service address.

The portal works only for customers with the new Neptune water meters. If your meter hasn’t been upgraded yet, or if you have questions or need help, call the Water & Sewer Department at (607) 272-1717.