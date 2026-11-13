The Fraternal Order of Eagles #1253 will hold a chicken BBQ to support Cops, Kids & Toys on Saturday, November 14 from 12–3 pm at 161 Cecil Malone Drive, Ithaca. Dinners cost $14 per dinner, and there will be raffles and a toy collection; guests are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy if they can.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cops, Kids and Toys