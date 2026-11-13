Ithaca’s healthcare scene is busy, and a lot of the action is in travel and field-based roles right now. If you like variety, the three jobs below all get you out of a typical 9–5 clinic routine.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Travel, listed as INTERNSHIP (13-week contract)

Travel, listed as INTERNSHIP (13-week contract) Pay: $2,720 per week (40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts)

(40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts) Start date: 01/18/2027

PACU nurses watch over patients right after surgery, checking vitals and recovery from anesthesia. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and big-agency perks like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: TSP, a Syneos Health company (supporting Insulet)

(supporting Insulet) Location: Field-based, must live in/near Ithaca, NY territory

Field-based, must live in/near territory Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000/year base + incentive compensation

Field clinical role focused on diabetes technology (insulin pumps/CGMs): you train patients and providers, support device adoption, and partner with sales while staying patient-centered. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and regular but manageable travel (mostly by car, a few overnights per month).

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Travel, listed as INTERNSHIP (13-week contract)

Travel, listed as INTERNSHIP (13-week contract) Pay: $1,809 per week (36 hours/week, 12-hour day shifts)

(36 hours/week, 12-hour day shifts) Start date: 12/07/2026

Travel surg tech role in the OR with 12-hour day shifts and guaranteed hours. Host Healthcare offers Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursements, and lots of extra perks like license reimbursement and CE support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—travel and field roles often have similar openings nearby or on different dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.