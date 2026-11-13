💰 $56K in grants boost Ithaca’s small manufacturers

The City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) have awarded $56,000 in grants to seven small manufacturers within Ithaca city limits through the Made in Ithaca campaign.

Made in Ithaca highlights local makers that produce tangible goods on a small scale—things like hardware, artisanal goods, apparel, and food products. The campaign includes a public website, www.madeinithacany.com, plus window decals and marketing support so shoppers can easily find and support locally made items.

Grant recipients are:

Afica LLC

May and Mary

Fibers

Oracle Chocolates

Precision Filters Inc.

Rashida Sawyer Bakery

Via’s Cookies

Funding comes from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to help businesses hit by COVID-19 and strengthen small-scale manufacturing.

Local makers who want to be featured on the Made in Ithaca website can email socialmedia@downtownithaca.com to get involved.