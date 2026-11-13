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💰 Ithaca awards $56K to 7 small manufacturers, seeks more makers
💰 $56K in grants boost Ithaca’s small manufacturers
The City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) have awarded $56,000 in grants to seven small manufacturers within Ithaca city limits through the Made in Ithaca campaign.
Made in Ithaca highlights local makers that produce tangible goods on a small scale—things like hardware, artisanal goods, apparel, and food products. The campaign includes a public website, www.madeinithacany.com, plus window decals and marketing support so shoppers can easily find and support locally made items.
Grant recipients are:
- Afica LLC
- May and Mary
- Fibers
- Oracle Chocolates
- Precision Filters Inc.
- Rashida Sawyer Bakery
- Via’s Cookies
Funding comes from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to help businesses hit by COVID-19 and strengthen small-scale manufacturing.
Local makers who want to be featured on the Made in Ithaca website can email socialmedia@downtownithaca.com to get involved.
More Info: City of Ithaca & DIA Support Local Manufacturers T...
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