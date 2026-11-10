⚠️ Veterans Day: City Hall closed, trash pickup one day late

⚠️ City Hall closed & trash pickup delayed for Veterans Day

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Ithaca City Hall offices will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday.

Here’s how this affects trash pickup that week:

No trash collection on Wednesday

Wednesday’s route will be picked up on Thursday

route will be picked up on Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday

City offices will reopen with regular hours on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

If your normal trash day is Wednesday or Thursday, put your trash out one day later than usual that week.