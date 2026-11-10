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Ithaca
⚠️ Veterans Day: City Hall closed, trash pickup one day late
5 days ago
⚠️ City Hall closed & trash pickup delayed for Veterans Day
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Ithaca City Hall offices will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday.
Here’s how this affects trash pickup that week:
- No trash collection on Wednesday
- Wednesday’s route will be picked up on Thursday
- Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday
City offices will reopen with regular hours on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
If your normal trash day is Wednesday or Thursday, put your trash out one day later than usual that week.
More Info: City Hall Offices Closed for Veterans Day Holiday ...
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