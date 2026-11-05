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Tompkins County
Chicken BBQ to Support Cops, Kids & Toys
2 days ago
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #1253 will host a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, November 14, from 12–3 pm to benefit Cops, Kids & Toys and its Holiday Toy Drive for children and families in Tompkins County. Guests are invited to enjoy food and bring a toy to donate to help support local kids during the holiday season.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cops, Kids and Toys
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