🏥 Ithaca NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring around Ithaca, NY is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes hospital support. Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: NPAworldwide (onsite at a medical center)

NPAworldwide (onsite at a medical center) Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Pay: $32.00–$50.00/hour + benefits

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus

Full-time imaging role doing a wide range of diagnostic X-ray exams with a strong focus on patient care and radiation safety. Flexible schedule (3x12s or 4x10s, days/evenings with rotating weekends/holidays) and shift differentials, plus support for professional development.

Employer: Buttermilk Falls Pediatrics

Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: Not listed

Outpatient primary care pediatrics at an established local practice serving a diverse community. You’ll handle well-child visits, acute and chronic care, newborns and infants, and work closely with a collaborative team using evidence-based guidelines.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare at Cayuga Medical Center

at Cayuga Medical Center Location: 101 Dates Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3:00pm–11:30pm or 11:00pm–7:30am

3:00pm–11:30pm or 11:00pm–7:30am Pay: $20.35–$29.75/hour

Evening or overnight hospital role reprocessing and sterilizing instruments and equipment that keep surgeries and procedures safe. Requires CRCST and CFER certifications, offers a range of medical, retirement, and wellness benefits, and lets you play a key support role in patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Ithaca tend to open in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.