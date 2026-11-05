🔧 Ithaca NY Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Ithaca has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces in great shape. Here are a few local roles hiring now in building and grounds work.

Employer: CSC ServiceWorks

Location: Ithaca, NY (paid 1-week training in Syracuse)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Field role repairing and maintaining commercial washers, dryers, and air-vending machines at customer sites. Good fit if you like working independently, have strong mechanical skills, and want year-round work, paid training, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 75% employer-paid medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Lakeview Health Services

Location: West End Heights, Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–4:00pm (flexible after training)

Salary: $17.52–$22.82 per hour, based on education & experience

Mix of building repair and grounds work for a residential program serving people with mental health needs. You’ll handle carpentry, plumbing, minor electrical, snow removal, mowing, and general repairs, with 3+ weeks PTO in year one, 9 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Green Cleaning Pro, Inc.

Location: Ithaca, NY

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, 8:30am–5:30pm, weekends required

Salary: $20–$22 per hour, weekly pay

Keep a residential community’s offices, fitness center, hallways, lobbies, and common areas clean and welcoming. This is steady, in-person work with paid training, clear daily routines, and active, hands-on tasks like vacuuming, mopping, trash/recycling, and restocking supplies.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good maintenance roles in Ithaca tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.