LTTE: The treat’s the thing

To the editor:

This is the month

ghosts begin practicing …

start rehearsing for their special day …

Halloween!

They make sure they are heard

but can not be seen …

invent weird noises

loud and scary like

auto brake screeching

through the city at night.

Dracula’s kick off, coffin covers

brush aside — burial dust — smile friendly smiles

to win people’s trust.

Suddenly an abundance of black cats appear

screeching out warning, “Danger is near!”

Dogs start howling with foxes and coyotes

say they have not eaten — are viciously hungry —

stars and moon hide up in the sky

making it pitch black for every human eye!

Skeletons rattle and cause frightening commotion

but they do not succeed in scaring kids away.

Kids go on banging on doors of their neighbors

seeking treats on every Halloween Day.

Happy Halloween to you!

Jeanette Maes

Lynn

