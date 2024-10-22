Open in App
    LTTE: The treat’s the thing

    To the editor,

    1 days ago

    To the editor:

    This is the month
    ghosts begin practicing …
    start rehearsing for their special day …
    Halloween!

    They make sure they are heard
    but can not be seen …
    invent weird noises
    loud and scary like
    auto brake screeching
    through the city at night.

    Dracula’s kick off, coffin covers
    brush aside — burial dust — smile friendly smiles
    to win people’s trust.

    Suddenly an abundance of black cats appear
    screeching out warning, “Danger is near!”
    Dogs start howling with foxes and coyotes
    say they have not eaten — are viciously hungry —
    stars and moon hide up in the sky
    making it pitch black for every human eye!

    Skeletons rattle and cause frightening commotion
    but they do not succeed in scaring kids away.
    Kids go on banging on doors of their neighbors
    seeking treats on every Halloween Day.

    Happy Halloween to you!

    Jeanette Maes

    Lynn

