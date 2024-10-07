Open in App
    Lynn Ferry service extended through Nov. 29

    By Emily RosenbergEmily RosenbergEmily Rosenberg,

    1 days ago

    LYNN — Rider demand has brought the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to extend the Lynn Ferry service through Nov. 29, beyond its typical seasonal schedule.

    The Ferry operates off of Blossom St. Pier and docks at Long Wharf, Boston, near Christopher Columbus Park. Schedules can be found at the MBTA website, mbta.com/ferry.

    In a statement, Mayor Jared Nicholson said the Ferry service is “key to enhancing connectivity and accessibility for our community.”

    “We are grateful to the MBTA for coordinating an extension of the ferry service, which aligns with the City’s commitment to highlight the City’s waterfront while also increasing transportation opportunities for all our residents,” he said.

    The decision to extend the service is a result of public demand and the service’s success during the summer months.

    According to Executive Director of the Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Lynn Jim Cowdell, more than 30,000 riders chose the Lynn Ferry over the summer to travel.

    “We are beyond overjoyed with the success of the ferry,” Cowdell said.

    The Lynn Ferry operates 10 trips per weekday, which will continue to operate through Nov. 29. The ferry makes 11 trips on weekends, which will end for the season as planned on Oct. 13.

    A one-way fare is $7 and $3.50 for reduced-fare riders. Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash or credit cards on board.

    Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said MassDOT encourages those traveling to and from the North Shore who are able to take advantage of the option to do so.

    “Water transportation takes cars off the roads and helps the Healey-Driscoll Administration continue to take steps to support greenhouse gas reductions and build a resilient, safe, and reliable transportation network,” she said.

    State Sen. Brendan Crighton said there has been “outstanding ridership” on the Lynn ferry that has proven water transportation is a popular option for North Shore commuters and visitors.

    “The ferry service has not only helped mitigate traffic congestion during critical construction projects like the Sumner Tunnel Restoration, but is consistently full of riders who have come to love their commute.

    He added that the state delegation is grateful the MBTA has decided to extend the service and is looking forward to working with MassDOT to make the ferry service permanent.

    “Going from one place to another by boat is just plain common sense in the Bay State,” State Rep. Jenny Armini said.

    State Rep. Dan Cahill said the announcement about the extended ferry service is a “game changer.”

    “This expansion not only provides greater convenience for daily travel but also helps alleviate traffic congestion on our roads,” he added.

    State Rep. Peter Capano said the decision to extend the service is a testament to the growing demand for accessible transportation.

    “Not only does this help improve our city’s connectivity with Boston, but the ferry also reduces traffic, lowers emissions, and paves the way for Lynn’s continued economic growth and Development,” he said.

    The post Lynn Ferry service extended through Nov. 29 appeared first on Itemlive .

