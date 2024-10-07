Open in App
    Topsfield Fair announces hot dog, pageant winners

    By For the ItemFor the ItemFor the Item,

    1 days ago

    Colin Coates of East Hampstead, N.H., took home the top prize at the 6th Annual Topsfield Fair Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday, Oct. 5. Coates received a $206 check, representing the 206th anniversary of the Topsfield Fair, after consuming nine quarter-pound hot dogs — equivalent to 22 standard-sized hot dogs — in seven minutes. Coates beat out 13 other contestants in the competition, which was sponsored by the B’nai B’rith booth. He is pictured with contest co-hosts Marc Freedman and State Sen. Bruce Tarr.

    In another event on Saturday, Macie Crossley, 7, of Middleton, and Bryce Palmer, 6, of Danvers, were crowned the 2024 Junior Queen and King at the fair’s annual pageant for children ages 5 to 8. Contestants were judged on their general appearance, conduct, and personality during an on-stage interview. Crossley and Palmer will represent the fair at local parades and events throughout the year. They are pictured with Mrs. Essex County 2024, Lori Burke, who hosted the pageant.

    The Topsfield Fair runs through Oct. 14, 2024.

    The post Topsfield Fair announces hot dog, pageant winners appeared first on Itemlive .

