Nahant looks to fill School Committee void

NAHANT — The School Committee is in need of a new member following the resignation of Liana DeLoid.

DeLoid served the district as a member for the past two years. The Johnson School parent cited an overabundance of commitments as a main reason for stepping down.

“There were so many competing obligations for her time,” Committee Chair Patricia Karras said. “She’s actually dragged it out a bit in terms of when she was leaving. She did us a big favor by staying on as long as she has.”

Karras expressed gratitude for DeLoid’s efforts during her tenure, and gave her credit for being a driving force behind the hiring of Superintendent of Schools Robert Liebow in April. The Committee’s most recent meeting on Monday, Sept. 30 was the final one for DeLoid.

“She’s just leaving the school a better place,” Karras said.

DeLoid’s replacement will be appointed through a joint vote between the Committee and the Board of Selectmen. Karras encouraged interested parties to contact her or Town Clerk Diane Dunfee. Karras named the ability to have influence on important district decisions, develop and improve the school’s academic and extracurricular programs, and foster community engagement as benefits of serving on the Committee.

“We work together with fellow parents, teachers, and administration to build a strong and supportive school community to make a lasting impact on the lives of the children,” Karras said.

