    Suspect pleads not guilty in market shooting

    By Emily RosenbergEmily RosenbergEmily Rosenberg,

    1 days ago

    SALEM — Adrian Pena, 18, pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held without bail at his arraignment in Essex County Superior Court on Monday for the fatal shooting of Kai Burgos, 17, of Lynn.

    The shooting took place on June 15 in the 40 Federal St. parking lot of Market Basket.

    Burgos was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car by the Lynn Police. He was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

    Members of Burgos’ family were in person to witness the arraignment, but were emotional and unavailable for comment.

    In addition to murder, Pena was also charged with and pleaded not guilty to carrying a firearm without a license.

    The Hon. Thomas Drechsler presided over the hearing.

    Pena was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic on July 16, and following extradition was initially arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Miami prior to being returned to Massachusetts where he was formally arrested for Burgos’ murder on July 23, according to a statement from District Attorney Paul Tucker’s Office.

    “Local, federal, and international collaboration have made this case possible, and we are thankful for the unyielding determination of all of our law enforcement partners,” Tucker said in a statement. “These efforts reinforce a clear message to criminals: escaping the country does not equate to escaping prosecution.”

    The investigation involved the Lynn Police Department, Massachusetts State Police (MSP) detectives assigned to the office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, law enforcement officials in the Dominican Republic, and the U.S. Marshalls Service.

    Assistant District Attorney A.J. Camelio is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Pena is being represented by Attorney Eduardo Masferrer.

    Pena is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on compliance on November 18.

    The post Suspect pleads not guilty in market shooting appeared first on Itemlive .

