Triple stabbing reported outside of My Brother’s Table

LYNN — The Police Department reported a stabbing at 1:23 a.m. at 98 Willow St. on Sunday.

The investigation revealed three victims with knife-related wounds following a fight outside 98 Willow St. The victims were transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” according to a statement from the Police Department.

According to the statement, the incident appears to be isolated with no indication of a greater threat to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the statement.

