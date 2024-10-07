Open in App
    Triple stabbing reported outside of My Brother’s Table

    By Emily RosenbergEmily RosenbergEmily Rosenberg,

    1 days ago

    LYNN — The Police Department reported a stabbing at 1:23 a.m. at 98 Willow St. on Sunday.

    The investigation revealed three victims with knife-related wounds following a fight outside 98 Willow St. The victims were transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” according to a statement from the Police Department.

    According to the statement, the incident appears to be isolated with no indication of a greater threat to the public.

    The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the statement.

    The post Triple stabbing reported outside of My Brother’s Table appeared first on Itemlive .

