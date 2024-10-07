Open in App
    Connolly wins 40th Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

    By For the ItemFor the ItemFor the Item,

    1 days ago

    Steve Connolly of Sharon, Massachusetts, claimed victory at the 40th Annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Monday night at the Topsfield Fair, with his massive pumpkin tipping the scales at 2,211 pounds.

    This marks the fourth time Connolly has won the competition, making him the most successful grower in the event’s history. His previous wins came in 2000, 2010, and 2016.

    Connolly’s giant pumpkin is now on display in a specially designed case in the Fruits & Vegetables Building for the duration of the Topsfield Fair, which runs through Oct. 14.

    The current Topsfield Fair record was set by Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro in 2022 with a pumpkin weighing 2,480 pounds.

    The post Connolly wins 40th Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off appeared first on Itemlive .

