Veterans groups catch big donations

Two veterans organizations received checks for $10,000 on Tuesday. The money was raised through the fourth Freedom Fish Lynn, which was held July 20 and sponsored by Mayor Jared Nicholson, the Department of Veterans Services, the Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Lynn (EDIC/Lynn), and the Lynn Housing Authority and Neighborhood Development (LHAND). Freedom Fish Lynn gives area veterans an opportunity to enjoy a day of free saltwater fishing.

First held in July 2019, Freedom Fish Lynn celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of the veterans of Lynn and surrounding communities. After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, it returned in 2022 and is open to any veteran or active military member.

The organizations receiving the funding were the Lynn Veterans Council and Disabled and Limbless Veterans, Inc.

From left, Mayor Jared Nicholson, Disabled and Limbless Veterans President Dominic Marcellino,

EDIC/Lynn Executive Director James Cowdell and LHAND Executive Director Charles Gaeta.

